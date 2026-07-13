Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 17 Update!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Ahmed Khan’s action adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle has now slowed down amid strong competition from Dhamaal 4. Akshay Kumar’s film will wrap up within the 150 crore mark. But it is inches away from entering his top 5 post-COVID grossers in India. Scroll below for the day 17 update!

How much did it earn in the third weekend?

The show count has dropped to around 2,200 as Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 dominated the ticket windows during its first weekend. According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle collected 4.5 crore net in its third weekend. After earning 1 crore on Friday, it saw slight growth, with 1.6 crore coming in on Saturday. The third Sunday brought in 1.9 crore.

The cumulative total in India now stands at 133.4 crore net. Today, Welcome To The Jungle will officially enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in India by surpassing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.6 crore).

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Day 15: 1 crore

Day 16: 1.6 crore

Day 17: 1.9 crore

Total: 133.4 crore

Also aims to beat Sky Force

The pace has now slowed down, which means Suniel Shetty co-starrer may drop below the one crore mark today. Albeit it now aims to beat Sky Force (134.93 crore) and also become Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Just 1.53 crore away, that milestone should be unlocked in the next two days.

Below are Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 133.4 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 17 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 133.4 crore

ROI: 6.72%

India gross: 157.41 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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