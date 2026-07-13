Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 31 Update!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Main Vaapas Aaunga is inches away from the success verdict, but is it too late? Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer is now facing strong competition from Dhamaal 4. It has still managed to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 31 report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 31

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 87 lakh on day 31. It witnessed another jump from the 80 lakh garnered on the fifth Saturday, after Friday, which had brought in only 35 lakh. The weekend collection wrapped up at 2.02 crore, which is commendable, considering competition from Dhamaal 4, Welcome To The Jungle, and Alpha.

The total earnings at the Indian box office now stand at 62.12 crore net. The romantic period drama was made on a decent budget of 70 crore. It still needs 7.88 crore in the kitty to enter the safe zone, which looks difficult at the moment. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 94.25 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Weekend 5: 2.02 crore

Total: 62.12 crore

Beats Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai!

It is indeed amazing to witness Imtiaz Ali’s film turn the tables after the underwhelming opening week in India. It has now left behind Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. This is where it will conclude its run, as surpassing Dhamaal 4 will not be possible.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 133.4 crore Cocktail 2: 104.1 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Dhamaal 4: 67.21 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 62.12 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 31 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 62.12 crore

Budget recovery: 88.74%

India gross: 73.30 crore

Overseas gross: 20.95 crore

Worldwide gross: 94.25 crore

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Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: 3rd Highest Opening Weekend + 7th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026!

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