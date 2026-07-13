Sam Neill’s Worldwide Box Office Legacy ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Sam Neill, famous for his Jurassic Park role, passed away today, surrounded by his family. He was known and regarded as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, having appeared in acclaimed films as well as blockbusters. His death marks the end of an extraordinary career that spanned decades. from dinosaurs to sci-fi adventures, here’s a look at his ten highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office, ranked by worldwide collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Before diving straight into the rankings, it is worth noting that Sam achieved recognition for the first time with the movie Sleeping Dogs. He gained international prominence with the Jurassic Park franchise. He reprised his role again in Jurassic World Dominion. Neill had cameos in Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, hence they will not be included in the list. He also appeared in many television shows, including The Tudors and the first two series of Peaky Blinders.

Top 10 highest-grossing films starring Sam Neill (Worldwide)

Here are the top ten highest-grossing Sam Neill movies at the worldwide box office, along with their global earnings based on Box Office Mojo.

1. Jurassic Park (1993)

( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Worldwide Box Office: $1.1 billion

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park starred Sam Neill as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, who battles to survive after cloned dinosaurs escape on a remote island. The film revolutionized visual effects, redefined the dinosaur genre, and remains the highest-grossing movie of Neill’s career.

2. Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Worldwide Box Office: $1.0 billion

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion saw Sam Neill reprise his iconic role as Dr. Alan Grant. Reuniting with the original trio, he helps confront a global crisis after dinosaurs begin living alongside humans, making it the second-biggest worldwide hit of his career.

3. Jurassic Park III (2001)

( Photo Credit – Prime Video )



Worldwide Box Office: $368.8 million

Directed by Joe Johnston, Jurassic Park III featured Sam Neill returning as Dr. Alan Grant, who is lured back to Isla Sorna for what turns into a perilous dinosaur survival mission. Although it earned considerably less than its predecessors, it remains one of his biggest commercial successes.

4. Peter Rabbit (2018)

( Photo Credit – X )

Worldwide collection – $351.5 million

Directed by Will Gluck, Peter Rabbit featured Sam Neill as Old Mr. McGregor, the grumpy gardener whose death sets the story’s whimsical rivalry in motion.

5. The Hunt for Red October (1990)

( Photo Credit – Prime Video )

Worldwide Box Office: $200.5 million

Directed by John McTiernan, The Hunt for Red October featured Sam Neill as Captain Vasily Borodin, a loyal Soviet submarine officer aboard the titular nuclear submarine. The critically acclaimed thriller became a major box office success and ranks among Neill’s highest-grossing non-Jurassic films.

6. The Vow (2012)

( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Worldwide collection – $196.1 million

Directed by Michael Sucsy, The Vow featured Sam Neill as Bill Thornton, the protective father of Paige, who struggles to support his daughter after she loses her memory in a tragic accident.

7. The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Worldwide Box Office: $186.9 million

Directed by Robert Redford, The Horse Whisperer starred Sam Neill as Robert MacLean, a compassionate husband and father navigating family challenges in the aftermath of a tragic accident. The acclaimed drama enjoyed a successful theatrical run worldwide, rounding out the top five highest-grossing films of Neill’s career.

8. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021)

( Photo Credit – Prime Video )

Worldwide collection – $153.9 million

Directed by Will Gluck, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway featured Sam Neill reprising his role as Old Mr. McGregor in flashback scenes that connect to the beloved gardener’s legacy.

9. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

( Photo Credit – Prime Video )

Worldwide collection – $140.1 million

Directed by Zack Snyder, Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole featured Sam Neill as the voice of Allomere, a respected guardian owl whose true loyalties are gradually revealed.

10. Bicentennial Man (1999)

( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Worldwide collection – $87.4 million

Directed by Chris Columbus, Bicentennial Man featured Sam Neill as Sir Richard Martin, the son of the family that owns the robot Andrew, and later a lawyer who supports his quest for humanity.

About Sam Neill’s death

According to reports, Sam Neill passed away on July 13 at the age of 78 in Sydney, surrounded by his family. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, the actor—who was diagnosed with stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in 2022—was cancer-free at the time of his death, his family confirmed. The family statement read, “It is with immense sadness that the whnau (extended family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday, July 13, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and died with the dignity that has characterized his whole life.”

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