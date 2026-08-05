Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Collection Day 12: To Conclude As 8th Highest Marathi Grosser Of 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bhootam Bhayyam, starring Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Shubham Jadhav, and others, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Released amid decent buzz, the film started its journey on a fair note but failed to deliver the much-needed elevation in the days that followed. As a result, it emerged as a failure at the Indian box office, and now, very soon, it’ll be concluding its innings. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Bhootam Bhayyam earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy thriller is experiencing a complete slowdown, with collections dropping below 10 lakh on a day-to-day basis. On the second Tuesday, day 12, it scored an estimated 9 lakh, showing a slight growth over day 11’s 7 lakh due to the discounted ticket rates. Overall, it has earned 2.82 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 3.32 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 2.21 crore

Day 8 – 8 lakh

Day 9 – 20 lakh

Day 10 – 24 lakh

Day 11 – 7 lakh

Day 12 – 9 lakh

Total – 2.82 crore

To conclude its run as the 8th highest Marathi grosser of 2026

With 2.82 crore, Bhootam Bhayyam managed to overtake Tighee (1.64 crore) and become the 8th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026 at the Indian box office. To claim the 7th spot, it must surpass Super Duperr (3.44 crore), which is 62 lakh away. Since adding 62 lakh more to the kitty looks impossible, the film is set to conclude in the same 8th position, below Super Duperr.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore Deool Band 2 – 74.35 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 27.81 crore Tumbadchi Manjula – 16.47 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore Ghabadkund – 7.41 crore Super Duperr – 3.44 crore Bhootam Bhayyam – 2.82 crore (12 days) Tighee – 1.64 crore Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen – 1.29 crore

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