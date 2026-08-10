Lenin Box Office: Total Budget, Collection & Verdict After A Month (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akhil Akkineni’s latest film Lenin has completed a month in theatres. The film failed to recover its budget with a very small margin at the Indian box office. Despite that, it is one of the biggest successes of Akhil’s career and a major win for the actor. The film has concluded its worldwide theatrical run with a gross of nearly 70 crore.

How Much Did Lenin Earn Worldwide In 30 Days?

In India, the Telugu action thriller earned less than a lakh on its fifth Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Overall, it has earned 49.27 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 58.13 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 10.75 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the 31-day worldwide box office total stands at 68.88 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 49.27 crore

India gross – 58.13 crore

Overseas gross – 10.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 68.88 crore

Budget and Box Office Returns

The film was made on an estimated budget of 50, excluding marketing costs. It turned out to be a successful comeback for Akhil Akkineni, giving him his first 50-crore worldwide gross. It also marked his biggest opening-day collection, with a net of 7.15 crore. The film fell short of the 50 crore net mark at the domestic box office by less than a crore.

So, in a month, the film has recorded a deficit of 0.73 crore, which equals 1.46% deficit. According to Koimoi parameters, the film has secured an average verdict. It has recovered 98.54% of its budget with the Indian theatrical run.

Box Office Summary:

Budget- 50 crore

India net collection- 49.27 crore

Deficit: 0.73 crore

Deficit %: 1.46%

Verdict- Average

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin has proven to be the perfect comeback vehicle for Akhil Akkineni. While it did not secure a clean hit verdict, the film has done wonders for the lead actor. In his decade-long career, this is his most successful film, and it completed a month in theatres. The film has now begun streaming on ZEE5.

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For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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