Box Office: Will Awarapan 2 & Batwara 1947 Combine To Crack The Top 5 Biggest Independence Day Collections? (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are the next big releases from Bollywood in 2026. Both movies have factors working in their favor, which make them potential winners at the Indian box office. Scheduled to release on the eve of Independence Day (August 14), both are expected to open well, but everyone will be excited to see how they explode on the big holiday of Independence Day (August 15). Will they manage to enter the top 5 biggest Independence Day collections? Let’s discuss!

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 set to open well at the Indian box office

Coming to Awarapan 2 first, the film has the benefit of being a sequel. Although the first installment was a commercial failure, it gained popularity over the years through television and OTT. In fact, it acquired a cult status. So, there’s genuine buzz on the ground, and, considering the winning momentum of the romantic musical dramas (Saiyaara and Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release), the film carries immense box-office potential.

Coming to Batwara 1947, it brings back the blockbuster duo of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol. On top of that, Sunny is bringing an entertainer based on the India-Pakistan angle, which is a big crowd-puller. So, even this one has huge potential. Both these films aim to rake in 30-35 crore net combined on day 1.

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 could enter the top 5 biggest Independence Day collections

On Independence Day, both Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are expected to explode. If word of mouth is good, both could score well above 20 crore+ each at the Indian box office, giving themselves a chance of entering the top 5 biggest Independence Day collections.

Currently, Gold and Satyameva Jayate hold the 5th spot among top Independence Day collections, with a combined collection of 45.77 crore net. To join the top 5 list, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 need to score 45.77 crore+, which looks possible for now, given the buzz they are enjoying. There’s even a chance of hitting the 50 crore mark.

Take a look at the top 5 biggest Independence Day collections at the Indian box office (net):

War 2 + Coolie – 113.6 crore Stree 2 + Vedaa + Khel Khel Mein – 76.78 crore Gadar 2 + OMG 2 – 72.5 crore Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crore Gold + Satyameva Jayate – 45.77 crore

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