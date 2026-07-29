Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 19 Update!( Photo Credit – T-Series/Facebook )

Dhamaal 4 swiftly entered the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office, but the pace has now slowed down. Indra Kumar’s directorial is already facing the mid-week blues, and things are going to get tougher with the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But it is inches away from beating Shaitaan. Scroll below for the day 19 update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 collected worldwide?

In 19 days of its box office run, Dhamaal 4 has amassed 215.25 crore gross worldwide. It has achieved another milestone, crossing the 215 crore mark. Around 189.80 crore gross have been contributed from the domestic circuit. The remaining 25.45 crore comes from the international markets.

Ajay Devgn starrer is the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. It will likely conclude its journey at that position, as crossing Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla (292.64 crore) will remain out of reach.

Set to beat Shaitaan!

Dhamaal 4 is currently the 93rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the worldwide box office. It is aiming to beat Shaitaan, which earned 216.18 crore gross in its lifetime. With that, the adventure comedy will also become Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grosser ever. The milestone will be unlocked today.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office:

Singham Again – 402.26 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 364.81 crore Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Raid 2 – 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal – 223.36 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Dhamaal 4 – 215.25 crore Singham Returns – 201 crore Golmaal 3 – 169.09 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 19 Summary

India net: 160.85 crore

India gross: 189.80 crore

Overseas gross: 25.45 crore

Worldwide gross: 215.25 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ajay Devgn Starrer To Wrap Up As 4th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News