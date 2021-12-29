Ever since Spider-Man came to Marvel from Sony, the two studios have worked parallel. Though the friction did create some sparks, it was not enough to end things. One character and franchise that sits right in between the two apart from Spidey, is his archenemy Venom and there have been numerous times we have heard of his entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe already. But the highest bid right now is on the time both the characters fight each other on the same screen. And seems like it is happening with Andrew Garfield!

Venom that saw its sequel released on the big screen titled Let There be Carnage failed to create the thundering effect at the box office but was a decent grosser. Starring Tom Hardy as the leading man, there is a lot of meat in the story and the biggest anticipated part of it is when he comes face to face with Spider-Man. Now that No Way Home under MCU has opened the multiverse and the crossovers are a thing, it turns out Venom 3 is also venturing into the same.

Yes, you read that right. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the studio is planning to venture into the Multiverse with Venom 3. And if that is not enough he will even fight Spider-Man in the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per CBR, Daniel Richtman has now revealed some exciting details about Venom 3 and what the studio is planning for it. While it is exciting that the movie will venture into multiverse and see him fight Spidey. But the most exciting part about it is that Andrew Garfield might become the Spider-Man against Venom this time. Fans have already gone crazy.

Meanwhile, Producer Amy Pascal had recently confirmed the third movie in the Venom trilogy. Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis will return to his duties. The filmmaker said, “I have a few ideas of my own, but I certainly wouldn’t be bold enough to put them out there right now.” He added that a confrontation with Spider-Man was something of an inevitability. “It’s going to happen, the question is when,” he said. “We don’t want to rush it.”

