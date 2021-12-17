Taylor Swift has never shied away from calling out problematic people and it is one of her many qualities that resonate well with the fans. Her feud with Kanye West is a known tale but did you know that she was mercilessly trolled for years after the infamous incident even though she was the victim there. She even had to take a break from social media in order to make sure that the hate doesn’t affect her.

For the unversed, in the year 2009, Kanye snatched the mic from Taylor while she was delivering her thank you speech after winning a VMA. He took away her moment and even went on to announce that Beyonce deserved the award more than she did. Most people believed that even though he wanted Queen B to win, he had no right to steal some other artist’s moment. He was called thoughtless and unjust while Taylor also faced some criticism from Ye’s fans.

Years later, Taylor Swift opened up on the trolling she faced after the whole incident, forcing her to take some time off social media. In an interaction with Vogue magazine, the singer shed some light on how she was asked to even kill herself while being called names like ‘snake’.

“I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly. When you say someone is cancelled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being.”, she said.

Taylor further stressed how much she had to endure around that time and said, “You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself.”

Taylor Swift also shed some light on how she did not realize there was sexism until she grew a little older. “Cause I was a lanky, scrawny, overexcited young girl who reminded them more of their little niece or their daughter than a successful woman in business or a colleague. The second I became a woman, in people’s perception, was when I started seeing it.”, she told the magazine.

