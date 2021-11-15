Dwayne Johnson is open to starring in a Bollywood film, even if he hasn’t gotten any offers yet. The Rock has time and again expressed his love for India. As per one report, Johnson said that he appreciates the genuine love he receives from the B-town actors and that it means a lot to him. Now, the actor has shown interest in working on Bollywood films.

Johnson’s film Red Notice was released recently. Along with him, it casts Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and each one of them was expected to be paid a whopping $20 million for their work in the movie.

While speaking to IndiaToday, Dwayne Johnson recently spoke about his interest in working on a Bollywood film. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has a massive fan following in India. He has also worked with Priyanka Chopra on Baywatch. So what does The Rock have to say about debuting in Bollywood?

“I would love that (do a Bollywood film). I’ve always said that. I would love to figure out whatever the pathway is,” Dwayne Johnson said. “I’ve felt there should be some more connective tissue between Hollywood and Bollywood. Especially when so many of our releases are not just theatrical, but they are on streaming platforms as well, where there’s so much more opportunity. There has to be a way to converge,” he added.

Meanwhile, his Red Notice star Gal Gadot, who was also seated next to him, vouched for the actor. “He can dance too and do everything easily,” she said. To this, Johnson replied, “I don’t know if I can do it easily. This one can do it easily,” he added, referring to the Wonder Woman star.

It wasn’t just Dwayne Johnson who spoke about Bollywood. Ryan Reynolds previously told HT during a press conference that even though Free Guy would be a good film for Bollywood adaptation, his Marvel character Deadpool would be a better fit. Read more on Koimoi!

