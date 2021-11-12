‘Jungle Cruise’, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, charmed the audience with its impeccable storytelling set against the backdrop of the Amazon rainforest.

The chemistry between the British Golden Globe-winning actress and ‘The Rock’ was the cynosure of the film. And their companionship, it turns out, extends beyond the screen as well.

Recently, Emily Blunt opened up about working with Dwayne. She said: “Dwayne Johnson has such extraordinary presence. There’s a wonderful, effortless quality to him, and he plays the role with such ease. He’s unafraid of Frank’s weird quirks and selfish tendencies and more importantly his vulnerability and his past. All of those layers give him a lot to play with, and I think he’s really enjoying it. I know I am.”

‘Jungle Cruise’ will be available for streaming for Disney+ Hotstar subscribers as part of the Disney+ Day celebrations starting on Friday, November 12.

The film has Emily Blunt playing researcher Dr Lily Houghton and Johnson, a steamboat skipper, Frank Wolf. The film traces their journey in the Amazon rainforest as they embark to uncover a mythical ‘Tree of Life’, which has magical healing properties.

As the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes of Lily and Frank’s search rise higher with enemy forces closing in on them, leading to their fate and that of mankind hanging by a fine thread.

The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name and was produced by John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment in association with Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions.

