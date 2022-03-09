Harry Styles, who became a worldwide sensation while in the British boy band One Direction, is quite famous among the ladies. From Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio & Georgia Fowler to Taylor Swift, Nicole Scherzinger and now Olivia Wilde, this heartthrob has been linked with many. During thier relationships and post their splits, several rumours about them made the headlines.

Today, we will talking about one such rumour – Mr Styles sending Ms Taylor 1,989 red roses after her album ‘1989’ but the stands. Want to know whether or not this is true? We’ll, read on.

While on the Ellen DeGeneres show in November 2014, the host asked Harry Styles about the different rumour associated with him. Targetting the Blank Space singer’s rumour she said, “Here’s the latest rumour, that you gave Taylor Swift 1,989 roses because of her 1989 album doing well. Do you know anything about that rumor?”

While Harry Styles appeared to turn a slight shade of pink when asked, he gave a pretty straightforward answer. He said, “I don’t. I know about the rumor, but I don’t know anything about the roses.” Continuing further, Styles clarified, “I think it might have been someone else and I may have falsely taken the credit for it.”

This Ellen DeGeneres chat also featured Harry’s One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

While Harry Styles said he didn’t send them, we all know he is know for treating people with kindness (TPWK), so he still could be the person behind the 1,989 roses. Since their split in January 2013, the two much-loved singers have made amends. They even fondly treated each other at Grammy 2021.

