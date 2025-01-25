You Season 5 Updates You is finally coming to an end, and Joe Goldberg’s twisted tale is about to wrap up in the wildest way possible. After You season 4 took us on a rollercoaster ride with Joe trying (and failing) to escape his murderous urges, Netflix dropped the bombshell in March 2023. Season 5 is happening, and it’s the last one.

While Joe tried to reinvent himself as Professor Jonathan Moore, his dark past came knocking, and we all know how that goes. So, what’s next for Joe? According to Netflix, we’re in for an unforgettable ending, and if it’s anything like the previous seasons, we’re in for a bumpy, jaw-dropping ride. Let’s dive into what we know so far about You, Season 5.

You Season 5 Release Date

Mark your calendars, You fans, season 5 is officially hitting Netflix on April 24, 2025! Filming kicked off in March 2024, and we got a sneak peek when Joe (Penn Badgley) was spotted walking the streets of NYC.

By August 2024, Badgley wrapped it up in the quirkiest way possible, sharing a TikTok in which he hilariously showed how “very demure, very mindful” he was while lugging a giant bag to the van on his last day of filming. Talk about a low-key exit, right? Now, we just have to wait to see how Joe’s chaotic journey ends.

You Season 5 Cast

It wouldn’t be You without Penn Badgley, and yes, he’s back as everyone’s favorite (or least favorite?) creepy stalker, Joe Goldberg. But guess what? There’s more! Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) is tagging along for the ride, and Joe’s next obsession is about to shake things up.

Madeline Brewer as Bronte, a free-spirited playwright with mysterious vibes, just the kind of person Joe can’t resist, Plus, we’re getting double the trouble with Anna Camp playing Joe’s twin sisters-in-law, Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, while Griffin Matthews steps in as Joe’s brother-in-law, Teddy.

Now, for the juicy part, could some of Joe’s past victims return? Jenna Ortega (Ellie from Wednesday) almost did, but her busy Netflix schedule had other plans. However, anyone who’s not dead could pop back up, and even those who’ve met an untimely end aren’t entirely out of the picture. Buckle up; this season is going to get wild.

You Season 5 Plot

While Netflix keeps the official plotline under wraps, Penn Badgley has been spilling some tea on what he hopes for Joe Goldberg’s final chapter. In an interview with People, he mentioned that the story is building toward a “greater resolution” for Joe.

With Joe’s newfound power and wealth, Badgley sees a major shift in his character. In past seasons, Joe was close to power, especially with Love (Victoria Pedretti), but rejected it. This time, though? He’s fully embracing it, and, as Badgley put it, that’s a “terrifying prospect.” It sounds like Joe’s evolution is going to bring even more chaos as he takes control. Will this be the downfall of our troubled protagonist? Guess we’ll have to watch and find out!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix Price Hikes Spark Backlash Despite Record Subscriber Growth In 2024 Earnings Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News