While Ash Ketchum’s journey concluded on Pokémon with Ultimate Journeys, the anime series went ahead and introduced new protagonists in Pokémon Horizons. The show has already released its two parts in international territories, while it is still on-air in Japan.

Fans in the US who had been awaiting the release of Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 are in for a treat as the show begins streaming soon. Here is how and when you can watch the new episodes of the anime.

How and When to Watch Pokémon Horizons Part 3?

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 is all set to be released on Netflix on Friday, August 9th, 2024. While the number of episodes has not been officially announced, it is likely to feature 11 to 13 episodes. The first part, which premiered in the US in March 2024, comprised 12 episodes, and the second part, which was released in May, consisted of 11 episodes. All episodes of part 3 are expected to be dropped simultaneously.

What is Pokémon Horizons Part 3 About?

The series follows the adventures of two young Pokémon trainers: Liko, from the Paldea region, and Roy, from the Kanto region. The two team up with Friede and Captain Pikachu to travel across the Pokémon world and uncover the mysteries of Liko’s pendant and Roy’s Poké Ball.

The official synopsis for part 3 reads, “After meeting up with her grandma, Liko finally learns the identity of the Pokémon who transformed from her pendant — Terapagos! But the family reunion is disrupted when the Explorers go on the offensive, first pursuing Terapagos and then setting their sights on the black Rayquaza.”

It further reads, “Meanwhile, the Rising Volt Tacklers try to learn more about the Ancient Poké Ball as they look for clues about the Six Heroes, Liko and Roy continue training to get stronger and the Brave Olivine gains two new Pokémon residents. Then, a rumor about a singing Pokémon leads the crew to another of Lucius’s Six Heroes — and the black Rayquaza isn’t far behind!”

Check out the sneak peek for the new episodes below:

The English version of Pokémon Horizons: The Series features the voice cast of Alejandra Reynoso as Liko, Anjali Kunapaneni as Roy, Daman Mills as Amethio, Crispin Freeman as Professor Friede, Faye Mata as Dot, Mara Junot as Orla, Major Attaway as Murdock, Erica Mendez as Mollie, Larry Kenney as Ludlow, Daman Mills as Quaxly, and Kira Buckland as Sprigatito.

