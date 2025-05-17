HIDIVE is bringing back Call of the Night this July, and the countdown has officially begun. The vampire-flavored anime that took 2022 by storm returns for a second season, and this time, it’s headlining HIDIVE’s Summer 2025 slate. The streaming platform rolled out a subtitled teaser trailer as a taste of what’s to come before it premieres internationally.

Exclusive Streaming And Summer 2025 Spotlight

Season 2 keeps its exclusive seat on HIDIVE outside Japan, and the platform’s gearing up to make the sequel a central focus of its simulcast season. HIDIVE is also planning a panel at Anime Expo in Los Angeles to stir the hype further. Attendees on July 5 will get early access to the second episode, followed by a post-screening session with more behind-the-scenes reveals. The convention runs from July 3 to July 6 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (via CBR)

The story continues with Kou, a teen who stumbles into the night and meets Nazuna, a carefree vampire who shows him a world of freedom and blood. While their strange bond evolves, the new season adds a twist, a human detective named Uguisu Anko enters the picture with the mission to wipe out vampires. On top of that, Nazuna’s shadowy past, long buried and unexplored, starts bubbling to the surface, possibly linking her fate to Anko’s vendetta.

Returning Team Brings Consistency and Style

The original manga, crafted by Kotoyama and serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday, wrapped in early 2024, but the anime is far from done. The animation reins are once again in the hands of LIDEN FILMS. Tomoyuki Itamura returns to direct, keeping the same vision that shaped the eerie nights of Season 1.

Script duties are still with Michiko Yokote, while character designs are handled once again by Haruka Sagawa. The rest of the visual team, including Ken Naito and Takeshi Naito, are also back for more. Gen Sato and Sora Amamiya will once again voice Kou and Nazuna. VIZ Media offers the manga in English for anyone who wants to revisit it before the show returns.

Watch Call Of The Night Trailer

