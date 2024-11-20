The drama started after Tyson posted some intense pad work videos, sparking speculation about a potential comeback. Fans were excited, but Allen? Not so much. He thinks it’s all a bit of a pipe dream. He called it as he saw it: “For that reason alone, he should never box again.”

Now, let’s not forget Tyson’s heyday. He was a bona fide wrecking ball. But Allen’s got a different take now. Sure, Tyson reigned supreme, but that was a lifetime ago. Having taken some savage losses—Lennox Lewis, Danny Williams, and Kevin McBride—Tyson’s career isn’t exactly the stuff of legends anymore.

Allen doesn’t mince words. “Mike Tyson’s one of the greatest fighters of all time,” he asserted, “but you can’t turn back the clock.” True, though—Tyson’s glory days are gone now.

But Tyson’s old rival, Evander Holyfield, ain’t buying into the retirement talk. Holyfield’s talking up a comeback, even hinting at a third showdown with Tyson. Yes, that’s right—the guy who famously bit off part of his ear is ready for Round 3. But Allen’s not here for that nostalgia trip. He knows Tyson isn’t the same, and he’s unsure why anyone would want to see him return to the ring.

“If I got offered the Mike Tyson fight, the money would be fantastic, but it wouldn’t sit right,” Allen confessed. You could almost hear him cringe. Sure, the cash would be significant, but a 53-year-old Tyson in the ring? That’s a sad sight, even for Allen, who’s only 28. He gets it. Boxing is for the young blood, the fresh faces, the ones who still have it.

And wait to get him started on the fans who think Tyson could still go toe-to-toe with the world. Allen bluntly put it: “People see him on the pads, a little minute clip, and say, ‘Oh, he could come back and beat everybody.’” Uh, no. We’ve seen this before. Tyson may look sharp for a few seconds, but his past is littered with losses that prove he’s not invincible anymore.

Allen’s point? Tyson’s old-school Iron Mike days are behind him. “I remember 18 years ago him losing to Lennox Lewis after seven one-sided rounds,” Allen reminisced. He’s not wrong—Tyson’s once legendary aura cracked when he got handled by guys like Danny Williams and Kevin McBride, and that was years ago.

So, here’s the bottom line: Tyson’s one of the all-time greats, but Allen’s calling for a permanent curtain call on his career. “Fighting’s a young man’s game,” Allen said. And for Tyson? He’s had his time. Let that legend rest before we witness a painful, slow-motion crash back to earth.

As much as fans love to imagine the glory days, reality is a tough pill. Tyson’s time has passed—and Allen’s just the guy to remind us. So, let’s put this comeback talk to bed, shall we?

