Netflix is known for being ahead of the curve in covering content. The streaming giant has taken its most significant step thus far in its push towards covering live events. The online platform has been aggressively covering live sporting and entertainment events. It recently took a giant leap when it recorded a viewership of 60 million for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, with peak viewership reaching 65 million streams. The fight became the most-watched live event on Netflix. The bout ended with 27-year-old Jake Paul unanimously defeating 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Surpassed An $18 Million Gate Doubling The Previous Record

Tyson vs Paul had a massive build-up, with both boxers throwing verbal jibes at each other for months before finally squaring off in the ring. They recorded a gate of over $18 million, which surpassed the previous record for an event outside of Las Vegas, set by Canelo Alvarez, which stood at $9 million.

Apart from the marquee bout, the fight between Taylor and Serrano also had great viewership, as other fights included Mario Barrios, Abel Ramos, and Neeraj Goyat defeating Whindersson Nunes.

Netflix’s Technical Glitch Plagued The Success Of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

While Netflix will be taking in the event’s success, there is a cause for concern as they need to sort out the technical glitches users faced worldwide. Viewers across the globe complained of buffering and lagging issues. Audiences also faced a similar problem while watching Netflix’s streaming of Love is Blind.

Netflix is making a huge push to host events like the NFL and Golf in the coming months. It will need to resurrect this issue for a seamless viewer experience. It will also begin hosting the weekly WWE show Raw in January 2025. These live events will likely drive many viewers to Netflix, and they can ill-afford technical glitches. Paul vs. Tyson does catapult Netflix‘s ambition of hosting live events significantly with its success.

