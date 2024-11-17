Beetlejuice Beetlejuice by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton in the titular cast, has finally got its home streaming platform. The gothic horror comedy proved to be a big success at the box office, raking in more than 4X the production budget. It is still earning winning numbers at the box office despite being available on digital platforms. It might end its theatrical run after the big three arrive next Friday, and by the time it starts streaming, scroll below for the details.

About the movie –

It is the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice. The film was a breakthrough in his and Keaton’s career as well. The OG star cast included Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, besides Michael Keaton, and they have reprised their roles once again in the sequel. In addition to them, many others have joined the Starcast, including Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe. The movie had an estimated budget of $100 million. For the unversed, WB wanted to release the film on the OTT platform, but Tim managed to convince them by cutting the budget significantly.

The film follows the Deetz family’s return to Winter River after a family tragedy. They are still haunted by Beetlejuice, and Lydia’s life turns upside down when her teenage daughter Astrid accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife.

Its box office reception-

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice received a 77% rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience gave it 79%. The critics praised it for retaining the OG film’s charm. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected an impressive $111.00 million on its debut weekend.

The gothic horror comedy has collected $293.85 million at the US box office so far, and internationally, it has a $157 million cume. Therefore, it has raked in $450.85 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the filmmaker’s third highest-grossing movie. It is currently the seventh highest-grossing movie of the year and is set to stream online.

Its Streaming Date –

According to When To Stream’s report, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be arriving on Max as it is a WB production. It will start streaming on the OTT platform on December 6, 2024. The subscribers can watch it for free.

