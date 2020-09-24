Dean Jones Passes Away: From Sachin Tendulkar To Brian Lara, Cricketers Mourn The Loss!

Dean Jones, the master-hitter of Australia, passed away in Mumbai today. Those who know him will never forget his boisterous 145 run knock against England. He was in Mumbai for his commitments to Indian Premier League. He enjoyed very much of his career as a commentator and indeed a perfect one.

As per the news, he suffered from a heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai at around 12 PM on Thursday. Star India circulated an official statement, it read, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.”

It also adds, “Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh took to their Twitter account to express the grief. Sachin Tweeted, “Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul is taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 “

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli:

“Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻”

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

ICC:

“Dean Jones, an ODI legend. He changed the way the game was played.”

Dean Jones, an ODI legend. He changed the way the game was played. pic.twitter.com/b4bU4psiW9 — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

Rohit Sharma:

“Shocking news to hear about passing away of Dean Jones 😞 #RIP.”

Shocking news to hear about passing away of Dean Jones 😞 #RIP — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 24, 2020

Irfan Pathan:

“I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had a video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP.”

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

Yuvraj Singh:

“Heartbroken to hear of the sudden and shocking demise of Dean Jones, one of the finest Australian cricketers of his time. This is a tragic loss for the cricket fraternity. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family.”

Heartbroken to hear of the sudden and shocking demise of Dean Jones, one of the finest Australian cricketers of his time. This is a tragic loss for the cricket fraternity. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family. pic.twitter.com/lzWNgvbB1y — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 24, 2020

Brian Lara:

I love you too, Dean Jones!! You have been a joy and absolute pleasure to work with @starsportsindia The world has lost a real legend and lover of our great game, Cricket. You will be dearly missed by many. RIP my brother. My sincere condolences to the Jones family.

I love you too Dean Jones!! You have been a joy and absolute pleasure to work with @starsportsindia The world has lost a real legend and lover of our great game, Cricket. You will be dearly missed by many. RIP my brother. My sincere condolences to the Jones family. pic.twitter.com/KuVaNmnqcY — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) September 24, 2020

Must Read: Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle Surprises America’s Got Talent Viewers With A Cameo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube