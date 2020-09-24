Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle Surprises America's Got Talent Viewers With A Cameo

‘America’s Got Talent’ viewers received a pleasant surprise at last night’s live final when Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle made an appearance on the show. The former suits actress recorded a video message in support of the contestant, Archie Williams.

The former suits actress’ message came after Archie Williams finished in the bottom half of the Top 10. In the message, the Duchess said that she and Prince Harry had been captivated by Archie’s story and cheered him on every week. She said, “Hi Archie! I just wanted to let you know that we have been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name.”

“So, a very special message to you that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner, have a good night,” Meghan added. After the special message, Archie smiled in disbelief.

59-year-old Archie Williams, during the audition, had revealed that he was wrongly convicted of raping a 31-year-old woman in 1982. When arrested on the charges of rape and attempted murder, he was 22 and spent decades in prison until an FBI fingerprint database finally proved his innocence in 2019, reported Daily Mail.

At the 12 year mark, when he was 35, he appealed to the New York-based Innocence Project to help exonerate him. However, it took years for them to submit fingerprints to an FBI database. The fingerprints found at the scene of the crime matched those of a serial rapist and Archie was freed after 40 years of incarceration, as per the report.

During the audition, he said to the judges, “I knew I was innocent, I didn’t commit a crime. But being a poor black kid, I didn’t have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana. Days turned into weeks, into months, into years and into decades. It’s like a nightmare.”

Archie Williams had also performed an emotionally charged rendition of Elton John’s Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me during the audition. His song moved the judges into tears.

Isn’t this super-sweet of Meghan Markle?

