The James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is now seeking fortune for his Malibu beachfront mansion, inspired by Tomorrow Never Dies. The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre and features 115 feet of private beach. The Irish-born actor and his wife Keely Shaye Smith have since moved to Hawaii.

According to reports, the Thai-inspired abode was built around 2010 and equipped with several solar panels that the new owner will be able to heat the house, outdoor pool and guest cabana. If that wasn’t enough the house could still sell electricity back to the local grid.

The property is in the number 8 slot for priciest pads currently on the market in L.A. County. If sold, Pierce Brosnan would make for quite the profit. The 007 star had created the estate by combining two separate plots of land that he purchased for just $5.1 million and $2.25 million in 2000, reports DailyMail.

Pierce Brosnan’s abode is exceptionally eco-friendly, as it features a purpose-built plant along with a waste disposal system which enables all water is recycled on-site. It also has custom-built energy-saving lighting and a solar-powered revolving compost heap.

The oceanfront property provides magnificent views of the crashing oceans and mountain ranges along with the grounds of the Orchid House. The property also features sprawling natural elements such as tropical flowers, palm trees, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais.

Pierce Brosnan‘s expensive abode comprises nine bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and a two-level guest house that serves as a pool house with a bar. According to The Times, the house was listed it for rent on several occasions, even placing a hefty tag of $120,000 per month back in 2004.

As per the listing of realtor Christopher Cortazzo’s website, the description reads, “This retreat is surrounded by wrap-around lanais and courtyards that invite yoga at dawn, relaxing afternoons, sunset cocktails and effortless entertaining beneath the stars. On a rare parcel of more than one acre with approximately 117 feet of beachfront, Orchid House is created for resort-style living.”

Must Read: BTS To Perform Dynamite On Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show With The Roots

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube