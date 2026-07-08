Karavali Trailer Review: Raj Shetty In Gripping Thriller On Kambala Race( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The makers of the upcoming Kannada film Karavali unveiled its trailer on Tuesday evening. The trailer offers a glimpse into the traditions and culture of coastal Karnataka, with Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty playing pivotal roles.

About Karavali Trailer

Written and directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, the three-minute-and-eighteen-second trailer places Kambala, the annual buffalo race, at the heart of its visual narrative. It begins by showcasing Prajwal Devaraj excelling in the traditional sport before the story jumps 30 years into the future, where Raj B. Shetty takes centre stage in the same competition.

Alongside its striking visuals and action-packed sequences, the trailer hints at an emotionally charged conflict while keeping much of the story under wraps. Moreover, it teases what appears to be a revenge saga, with the men of the village deeply invested in the buffalo race and everything it represents.

Karavali Follows Kantara Route?

Following Kantara’s roaring success, Karavali becomes yet another Kannada film deeply rooted in the state’s traditions and cultural heritage. While Kantara revolved around temple rituals and folklore, Karavali shifts its focus to Kambala, portraying it as far more than just a sporting event. Instead, the race emerges as a matter of pride, identity, and honour for the villagers.

Furthermore, the trailer suggests that the villagers are willing to shed blood to protect the honour associated with their buffaloes and the race itself. At one point, a character even remarks that the protagonist is more interested in finding his missing buffalo than settling down, getting married, and starting a family. This dialogue effectively underlines the emotional bond between the people and the centuries-old tradition.

Overall, Karavali shows tremendous promise and keeps viewers engaged throughout its runtime. Despite its relatively lengthy trailer, it wisely avoids revealing too much, leaving enough mystery to spark curiosity ahead of the film’s release.

More About Karavalli

Apart from Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty, the film also stars Sampada, Mitra, Ramesh Indira, Sushmita Bhat, Sridhar KS, Govinde Gowda, and Niranjan in prominent roles. Raj B. Shetty shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Presented by KVN Productions, Karavali is produced by Gurudatha Ganiga Films, with VK Films and Suram Movies serving as co-producers. Notably, Raj B. Shetty was last seen in Bandar, which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead role.

Karavali is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24.

Watch trailer here:

For more such trailer stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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