Idhayam Murali Trailer Review: Atharvaa Brings Charm to This One-Sided Love Story ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The makers of the Tamil film Idhayam Murali have dropped the trailer just five days before its theatrical release. So far, the film has generated the right kind of buzz with its posters, teaser, and music. However, the trailer offers a much clearer glimpse into the story while seemingly confirming the popular fan theory that the film revolves around unrequited love.

About Idhayam Murali Trailer

The trailer begins by introducing Atharvaa’s character during his college days, where he falls deeply in love with a young woman played by Preity Mukundhan. However, she does not reciprocate his feelings. Instead, she tells him that he is only imagining how his future would look with her, without ever considering her own dreams and aspirations. Consequently, the relationship never blossoms.

Years pass, yet Atharvaa’s love for her only grows stronger. Determined to find her, he eventually travels abroad, setting off on an emotional journey filled with unexpected encounters. Along the way, he meets several interesting characters, including Fahadh Faasil, who appears to help him in his search.

Highlights of Idhayam Murali Trailer

Undoubtedly, Fahadh Faasil‘s presence elevates the trailer. Although the makers reveal very little about his character, his brief appearance instantly grabs attention and raises curiosity. Given the kind of performances Fahadh consistently delivers, his role is easily one of the trailer’s biggest talking points. Moreover, he seems to bring a welcome dose of humour while also adding an air of mystery to the narrative.

Meanwhile, Atharvaa looks convincing in both phases of his character’s life. Whether portraying a carefree college student or a mature working professional, he carries the role with ease and charm. Preity Mukundhan also leaves a pleasant impression despite limited screen time.

Interestingly, Kayadu Lohar, who recently found success with the Tamil blockbuster Dragon, also appears in the trailer. However, the makers have kept her role under wraps. Popular influencer Niharika NM, too, makes a noticeable appearance, hinting at a fun supporting character.

Overall, Idhayam Murali appears to blend romance, humour, and emotional drama into a wholesome entertainer. More importantly, it seems to explore the bittersweet nature of one-sided love without becoming overly melodramatic. If the film manages to sustain the emotional depth promised by the trailer while making good use of its talented ensemble, it could emerge as one of the more heartfelt Tamil releases of the season.

Apart from Atharvaa, Preity Mukundhan, Fahadh Faasil, and Kayadu Lohar, the film also stars Natty, composer Thaman S, Niharika NM, Sudhakar of Parithabangal fame, Yashashree Rao, singer Jonita Gandhi, and Anju Kurian in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film features music by Thaman S, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav, production design by Karthik Rajkumar, and costume design by Pallavi Singh and Meenakshi N.

Idhayam Murali is slated to release in theatres on July 10.

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