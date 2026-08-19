DC Worldwide Box Office Day 12: Just 9.39 Crore Away From A Historic Milestone For Lokesh Kanagaraj ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



DC has exceeded expectations at the worldwide box office and continues its strong run. In its second week, the film has already emerged as a success story and is now inching towards the 100 crore mark globally, a major milestone for all those associated with it. With less than 10 crore to go, Lokesh Kanagaraj is on the verge of creating history. Here’s a detailed report of day 12!

How much did DC earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

The Tamil romantic action thriller grossed 2.13 crore on the second Tuesday, day 12, in India, displaying a strong hold from day 11’s 2.36 crore gross. In total, it has grossed 69.11 crore (58.57 crore net) in India, while overseas it has grossed 21.5 crore so far. Combining both, the 12-day worldwide box office collection stands at 90.61 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 58.57 crore

India gross – 69.11 crore

Overseas gross – 21.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 90.61 crore

Lokesh Kanagaraj set to make history!

Lokesh Kanagaraj made his sensational acting debut with DC. Backed by terrific word-of-mouth, the film has already grossed 90.61 crore and will soon score a century. Whenever it hits the 100 crore mark, Lokesh Kanagaraj will make history by becoming the only Kollywood actor to deliver a 100 crore global grosser with a debut film (lead role).

Pradeep Ranganathan had a chance to achieve the feat, but his debut film, Love Today, wrapped up its run below 85 crore gross.

To wrap up as Kollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2026

With 90.61 crore, DC is currently Kollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026 globally. It’ll wrap up its run in the same position, as beating Vishwanath And Sons is not possible.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers globally of 2026:

Jana Nayagan – 325.74 crore Karuppu – 315 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 130.31 crore DC – 90.61 crore (12 days) Parasakthi – 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 84.05 crore Blast – 77.01 crore Youth – 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany – 61.92 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 57.45 crore

More about the film

DC is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Avinash Raghudevan in key roles. Reportedly, the film is loosely based on the 1917 novel Devdas. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies.

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