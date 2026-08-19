Box Office: Awarapan 2 Is The 2nd Most Profitable Bollywood Film Of 2026, Can It Beat Dhurandhar 2?

Awarapan 2 vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Returns! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bollywood has witnessed very limited successes in 2026. But in the true sense, only two films have gained the hit tag at the box office. First is the obvious, Dhurandhar 2, which minted over 400% profits in its lifetime. Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is the latest addition to the list. But can it claim the top spot? Scroll below for the detailed analysis.

Revisting Dhurandhar 2’s success

Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi led Dhurandhar 2 was made on a reported budget if 225 crore. It raked in a whopping 1186.32 crore net in its lifetime in India. The spy action thriller sequel has gained 961.32 crore in returns.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Dhurandhar 2 made profits of a staggering 427.25%. It is a super-duper hit at the Indian box office.

Awarapan 2 is a super-hit!

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s Awarapan 2 was made on a reported investment of 45 crore. In 5 days, the action drama has collected 104.63 crore net, gaining returns of 59.63 crore.

It has registered profits of 132.5%, gaining the super-hit verdict. Once the profit crosses 150%, Nitin Kakkar’s directorial will become a super-duper hit.

Can Awarapan 2 beat Dhurandhar 2?

Emraan Hashmi’s film is the only second film to gain the hit verdict in Bollywood in 2026. It needs to earn a lifetime of 240 crore in order to surpass the profits minted by Dhurandhar 2.

While Awarapan 2 is currently enjoying an eccentric run, it will soon face competition from Yash’s Toxic in the Hindi belt. It’s hold over the second weekend and during the battle, will determine whether it can enter the 200 crore club in its lifetime. But achieving the 240 crore mark will not be possible. Hence, Ranveer Singh starrer will continue to hold the #1 spot.

Here’s a detailed comparison between the two films:

Dhurandhar 2: Budget: 225 crore | Collection: 1186.32 crore | ROI: 427.25% | Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

| Collection: | ROI: | Verdict: Awarapan 2: Budget: 45 crore | Collection: 104.63 crore | ROI: 132.5% | Verdict: Super-Hit

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