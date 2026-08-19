Jailer 2 Box Office: It’s Rajinikanth VS Rajinikanth For A Global Milestone! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

When it comes to box office supremacy down South, Indian cinema has witnessed many iconic rivalries. But the most intense of them all would be Rajinikanth VS Rajinikanth! The legendary superstar has consistently shattered his own benchmarks across decades, creating global milestones that remain untouched for years. Now, as hype builds for the highly anticipated sequel Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the superstar is once again on the verge of dethroning his own supreme box office record.

Currently, the record for the highest-grossing franchise in Tamil cinema history is held by Shankar’s sci-fi films Enthiran (2010) and 2.0 (2018). However, with the staggering success of Jailer (2023), the upcoming sequel needs less than 350 crore gross worldwide to seize the crown!

Jailer 2 Box Office Target!

Director Shankar‘s sci-fi universe set massive global standards for Kollywood. The first installment, Enthiran, collected a gross collection of 291 crore worldwide in 2010. Eight years later, the sequel 2.0 pushed the boundaries further by grossing 655.44 crore worldwide. Together, the two films earned a worldwide gross of 946.44 crore, which is now the target for the Jailer franchise!

In 2023, Jailer took the global ticket windows by storm. Starring Rajinikanth, the action thriller grossed 605 crore worldwide. The first chapter has contributed 60% of the milestone it needs to become the highest-grossing franchise of Tamil Cinema!

Jailer 2 Box Office Needs Less Than 350 Crore!

Jailer 2 now needs less than 350 crore more to bring the highest-grossing franchise of Tamil Cinema! To surpass Enthiran and 2.0’s 946.44 crore, Jailer 2 needs a gross of 341.44 crore worldwide.

A Cake Walk For Rajinikanth!

Considering that Jailer grossed 605 crore, asking Jailer 2 to net just 341.44 crore gross globally, roughly 56% of the first film’s total, makes this attempt look like an absolute formality. The sequel is comfortably poised to cross the 1000 crore nark, making the Jailer franchise the highest-grossing franchise of Tamil Cinema!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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