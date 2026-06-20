Deool Band 2 is enjoying a dream run at the Indian box office. Pravin Tarde’s devotional drama has now crossed the 70 crore mark in India and has become only the 4th Marathi film ever to achieve this milestone. The profits are staggering too, with the ROI crossing 600%. Scroll below for the day 30 update!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 30

According to Sacnilk, Deool Band 2 collected 25 lakh on day 30 at the Indian box office. The film has been in theatres for over four weeks, but the footfalls keep coming. Mind you, there’s competition from Tumbadchi Manjula.

The total India net collection now stands at 70.22 crore, which is about 82.85 crore in gross earnings.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days): 30.2 crore

Week 2: 22.4 crore

Week 3: 11.15 crore

Week 4: 6.22 crore

Day 30: 25 lakh

Total: 70.22 crore

4th Marathi film to cross 70 crore!

Deool Band 2 has joined an elite club of Marathi films to cross the 70 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is only behind Raja Shivaji, Sairat, and Baipan Bhari Deva.

Check out the Marathi films that have earned over 70 crore at the Indian box office (net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 103.96 crore

Sairat: 90 crore

Baipan Bhari Deva: 76.28 crore

Deool Band 2: 70.22 crore

Gains Over 600% profits!

Made on a budget of just 10 crore, Deool Band 2 has gained returns of 60.22 crore, which converts to 602% in profit percentage. It is the most profitable Marathi film of 2026.

Deool Band 2 Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 70.22 crore

ROI: 60.22 crore

ROI%: 602%

India gross: 82.85 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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