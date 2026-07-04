Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Potential!

It’s a moment of celebration as Ajay Devgn and the gang are returning with Dhamaal 4 on July 10, 2026. The expectations are sky-high considering the massive success of the franchise. Odds also seem to be in favor, as the latest releases have received lukewarm responses. But can the adventure comedy enter the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026? Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi co-starrer is set to battle Alpha, Baby Do Die Do, and Welcome To The Jungle at the box office. Akshay Kumar starrer has slowed down due to reduced screen count. On the other hand, Huma Qureshi’s film has also opened on the lower end. Last but not least, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s film also needs to pass the test this weekend, given the negative-to-mixed reviews.

All in all, the situation will largely benefit Indra Kumar’s directorial. Koimoi had earlier predicted that Dhaamal 4 would open in the 13-15 crore range, considering the response to the trailer. If the content is strong, the spot bookings would witness a huge surge, amid a lack of good content at the ticket windows!

Where will it land among Bollywood openers of 2026?

Dhamaal 4 would easily surpass Alpha, which earned 9.50 crore on its day 1. But Ajay Devgn starrer must earn over 14.10 crore to beat Cocktail 2 and enter the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026. There are high chances but only time will tell if it achieves the target.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 19.40 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Cocktail 2: 14.10 crore Alpha: 9.50 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 8.65 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 4.38 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Earns 117% Higher Than Jigra, Scores 6th Highest Bollywood Opening Of 2026

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