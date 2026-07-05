Minions & Monsters Box Office: Franchise To Hit Lowest Domestic Debut? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Minions & Monsters is up against another popular animation at the box office, which could further impact its opening weekend gross. The film with mixed word-of-mouth is tracking to have one of the lowest debuts in the franchise at the North American box office. Should the makers quit on the franchise after this? That is to be decided after the film completes its theatrical run, but for now, let’s focus on its opening weekend; it has only today to perform. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions & Monsters at the North American box office after three days

The latest Minions movie is holding on to its #1 spot at the domestic box office. It collected a strong $16.4 million on Friday, a solid 52% increase from Thursday. It is still below Despicable Me 4’s $27.1 million. In three days, the domestic total of the Illumination animation is $41.4 million. The film will dominate at the top this weekend.

Poised to have the lowest opening weekend in the franchise

According to Deadline’s report, the movie’s three-day weekend is down to $39.5 million, and the 5-day opening weekend at the North American box office is down to $64.5 million. These are just the running totals, and the actual numbers could change by the weekend. It would be the lowest debut for any Despicable Me/Minions movie in the popular franchise.

Check out the three-day opening weekends of the previous movies in the entire franchise.

Minions – $115.7 million Minions: The Rise of Gru – $107.0 million Despicable Me 2 – $83.5 million Despicable Me 4 – $75.0 million Despicable Me 3 – $72.4 million Despicable Me – $56.4 million

What does this mean for the franchise?

The domestic projection seems concerning, but it is performing well at the international box office. It seems the Minions are still very popular, and fans want to see their silliness on the big screen. According to the report, its running international cume is $100 million. Therefore, its opening weekend haul is expected to be around $164.5 million worldwide. If it holds strong, then this could not be the end for the franchise.

Minions & Monsters, featuring voices of Pierre Coffin as the Minions, alongside Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, and Phil LaMarr, was released on July 1.

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