Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series/Youtube)

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and the Dhamaal 4 gang are roaring loud at the box office. A ravishing debut has been secured in India, and all eyes are now on the phenomenal growth on Saturday. The adventure comedy has surpassed Welcome To The Jungle in morning occupancy on day 2. Scroll below for a detailed update!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 registered an occupancy of 12.77% during the morning shows on day 2. It witnessed a favorable jump from the opening day, which had witnessed admissions of 10%.

Today marks a bank holiday, so the footfalls will improve with every passing hour. The reviews were positive, and the word of mouth is growing. One can expect admissions to peak during the evening and night shows.

Dhamaal 4 beats Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle registered an occupancy of 12.08% during its morning shows on its first Saturday. Ajay Devgn’s latest release surpassed that mark, marking the 5th highest morning occupancy on day 2 among Bollywood releases of 2026. However, it stayed behind Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Bhooth Bangla, and Cocktail 2.

Check out the top 10 morning occupancies of Bollywood releases of 2026 on day 2:

Dhurandhar 2: 35.90% Border 2: 15.51% Bhooth Bangla: 13.85% Cocktail 2: 13.23% Dhamaal 4: 12.77% Welcome To The Jungle: 12.08% Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past: 11.69% Alpha: 9.69% Mardaani 3: 8.80% Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 8.62%

20 crore+ Saturday loading?

The trends are getting stronger for Dhamaal 4, which has registered ticket sales of 24.51K on BookMyShow in the last 1 hour. It has already sold over 68K tickets on the online ticket booking platform. At the current pace, Indra Kumar’s directorial, which was expected to stay in the 17-19 crore range, will swiftly cross the 20 crore mark.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Earns Impressive 15 Crore+ & Ajay Devgn Starrer Breaks 3 Major Records!

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