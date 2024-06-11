Will Smith is one of the most bankable movie stars on the planet. Amid the dismal performance of a slew of summer box office contenders, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s fourth instalment in the Bad Boys franchise snagged the top spot in box offices internationally over the film’s debut weekend accumulation of $104.6 million.

With the latest flick, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Will Smith proved why he’s the box office king, and his $350 million net worth reflects his Royal status. Unsurprisingly, considering its success, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence collected over $30M each from their portrayals in the first Bad Boy Franchise. It is unclear how much Will Smith was paid for reprising his wildly popular role in the latest instalment.

While the Bad Boys’ paycheck is just a fraction of the actor’s net worth, his earnings from this franchise contributed nearly 50% to his astronomical fortune. Will Smith reportedly made $169.1 million for playing Agent J in all 3 Men In Black movies.

According to Screen Rant, Will Smith made $5 million for the first Men In Black Movie in the 1990s. After the success of Independence Day, which solidified his status as a movie star, earning over $800 million globally, Smith got a massive pay bump for the second Men In Black Installment in the 2000s. Will Smith reportedly made $64.1 million for Men in Black II.

In the 2000s, several of Will Smith’s movies consecutively made over $100 million, cementing his status as Box Office King. This helped the star rake in an impressive $100 million from Men In Black III. The third instalment was the highest grosser in the franchise, accumulating over $600 million globally. Smith was paid a large chunk of the profits from the movie.

