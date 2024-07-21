The animated features are enjoying amazing responses at the box office—first, Inside Out 2 rapidly became the highest-grossing film of the year, and now Despicable Me 4 is also doing great and is moving forward at its own speed. It is all set to beat the first film, which is Sepicable Me’s entire domestic run, soon. Keep scrolling for further details.

Illumination’s Despicable Me is now the highest-grossing animated franchise ever after the release of the fourth installment. It has attained the $5 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Last week, the fourth Despicable Me movie was at the top of the domestic chart, but this week, things might change as Twisters, starring Glen Powell, is expected to overperform at the box office on its debut weekend. We will have to wait to find out about that, but it will undoubtedly surpass its predecessors.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s box office report stated that Despicable Me 4 grossed a solid $7.2 million on its third Friday in North America. It faced a drop of just 47.2% from last Friday despite losing 337 theatres. At this point, back in 2010, Despicable Me dropped 26.5% and earned $7.5 million. However, the fourth movie will surpass the first one’s domestic haul very soon, even before this weekend ends.

Despicable Me 4 has the 3rd biggest third Friday only under Inside Out 2 and Dune 2. It has hit a $242.9 million US cume, and the entire domestic run of Despicable Me was $251.6 million, and it was released in 2010. The 2024 release will beat that in no time. It will then go after Despicable Me 3’s entire $264.6 million US run.

The movie aims for $24 million-$27 million on this 3-day weekend in North America. Internationally, the numbers are impressive, too, as the film has collected $222.49 million, taking the global cume to $465.36 million. The movie will soon cross the $500 million milestone, and it was released in the theatres on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office details, stay tuned to Koimoi!

