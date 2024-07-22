Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz impressed everyone with its performance at the Indian box office in the first three days. The film benefitted immensely from its chartbuster tracks, and even the content did its job. Now, after the opening weekend, all eyes were set on its performance on the first Monday, and guess what? The film has shown a decent hold! Keep reading to know how it performed on day 4!

On the opening day, the comedy entertainer earned 8.62 crores. On the second day, due to favorable word-of-mouth, it witnessed an upward trend, and 10.55 crores came in. On Sunday, the film again saw a jump and earned 11.45 crores. With consistent growth over the weekend, it was clear that the audience is genuinely interested to watch the film on the big screen.

Today, Bad Newz was expected to see a drop, considering it’s a weekday. All it had to do was avoid a drastic fall today, and the film successfully passed the test. Yes, this entertainer has maintained a good hold, and as per early trends flowing in, a collection of 3.80-4.10 crores has been recorded on day 4.

Adding the estimated collection, Bad Newz stands at 34.42-34.72 crores net at the Indian box office after 4 days.

In selected metro cities, Bad Newz isn’t performing up to its potential, as heavy rain is affecting its occupancy. Still, the overall box office is good, and from here, the film needs to witness minimal drops until Friday. Again, next Saturday and Sunday, it is expected to attract a huge crowd despite the arrival of new films in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

