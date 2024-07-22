Bad Newz At The Worldwide Box Office: Crosses 50 Crore Mark In 3 Days; Vicky Kaushal's Biggest Opener In Overseas

Vicky Kaushal’s latest cinematic offering, aptly titled Bad Newz, is proving to be anything but. This comedy-drama has defied expectations, crossing the coveted 50 crore mark globally in a mere three days. This electrifying opening weekend paints a promising picture for the film’s future at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Bad Newz India Collections – Opening Weekend

Leading the charge is India, where Bad Newz has struck a chord with audiences. The film’s domestic net collections stand at a robust 30.62 crore, with the gross collection reaching an impressive 36.13 crore after three days. These figures clearly indicate that the film has resonated with Indian viewers, leaving them wanting more.

Vicky Kaushal Conquers Overseas Markets

Bad Newz isn’t just winning hearts domestically – it’s also making waves internationally. The film, directed by Anand Tiwari, has smashed records for Vicky Kaushal, marking his biggest overseas opening weekend ever. Across key markets like North America ($1.01 million), Australia ($245,000), and the Gulf region ($500,000), Bad Newz has grossed an estimated $2.2 million, i.e. approximately 18.41 crore. This international success suggests a growing fanbase for Kaushal outside of India and hints at the potential for the film to achieve wider global recognition.

With a roaring opening weekend under its belt, Bad Newz, also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, appears poised for a remarkable run at the box office. While the coming weeks will be crucial in determining its overall commercial standing, the initial numbers are a cause for celebration.

Bad Newz is successfully living up to its name, transforming what could have been a box office disappointment into a reason for immense joy for its producers and a must-watch for audiences everywhere.

