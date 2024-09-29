Malayalam film industry has got another successful story with Kishkindha Kaandam refusing to surrender at the box office despite new releases in the offering. In the 3rd weekend, the film yet again took a massive jump on the 3rd Saturday taking the net collection in India to a total of 32.33 crore.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 17

On the 17th day, September 28, 3rd Saturday, the psychological Malayalam thriller took a jump of 77% earning 1.60 crore at the box office as compared to the 0.95 crore on the 3rd Friday. The film has been performing brilliantly in Kerala.

Kishkindha Kaandam Worldwide Box Office

The film helmed by Dinjith Ayyathan, earned 21.60 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to 59.74 crore, surpassing Bramayugam’s 58.96 crore collection worldwide. It would next target Mammootty’s Turbo which has claimed the 8th spot in the highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide. However, Turbo’s 72.55 crore worldwide collection might be a bigger fish to hatch!

Only 2 Crore Away To Beat Turbo In India

After surpassing Mammootty‘s Bramayugam’s collection in India, Kishkindha Kaandam is only 2 crore away to beat another Mammootty film, Turbo in India.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 in India.

1. Manjummel Boys: 142 crore

2. Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.24 crore

3. Aavesham: 85.16 crore

4. Premalu: 76.10 crore

5. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore

6. Ajayante Randam Moshanam: 44.99 crore*

7. Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore

8. Turbo: 34.37 crore

9. Kishkindha Kaandam: 32.33 crore*

10. Bramayugam: 27.00 crore

Kishkindha Kaandam – Budget & Profit

The film has been made on a humble budget of 7 crore and has earned 32.33 crore in total, registering a profit of 25.33 crore, churning out a massive 361.86% return on investments delivering another hit at the Mollywood Box Office 2024.

