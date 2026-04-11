Early box office tracking suggests that The Mandalorian & Grogu is gearing up for a solid three-day opening, giving Disney a much-needed theatrical boost. Arriving over the high-stakes Memorial Weekend frame, the film could play a crucial role in reviving Star Wars on the big screen, following a prolonged gap and mixed results from recent entries. All eyes are now on whether this debut is strong enough to signal a true comeback for the iconic sci-fi saga. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been directed by Jon Favreau, who is known for Iron Man and The Lion King [2019]. The Star Wars fans have their eyes on this upcoming release. It is part of the Star Wars franchise and a continuation of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The film features Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

How much is The Mandalorian and Grogu tracking to earn domestically on its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Theory, the movie is expected to have a strong start at the box office on its opening weekend/ According to the early estimates, The Mandalorian and Grogu is tracking to earn between $70 million and $85 million in North America on its debut weekend. After a six-and-a-half-year hiatus, the Star Wars franchise returns to the big screen for the first time since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

How does it stack up against the last Star Wars movie?

As mentioned above, the last Star Wars film was The Rise of Skywalker, released in 2019. However, it opened with splendid numbers at the domestic box office. The 2019 blockbuster collected $177.4 million on its opening weekend. Thus, the tracking range is around $100 million less than The Rise of Skywalker.

Earning between $70 million and $85 million is still a strong start for a film that returns after a six-year break. Directed by Jon Favreau, the upcoming film follows Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu as they are enlisted by the New Republic after the fall of the Galactic Empire and face off against remaining Imperial warlords who continue to threaten the galaxy. The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released on May 22.

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