The Mandalorian, one of Disney+’s most successful series to date, is about to make a spectacular leap to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu. Set in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, the film promises to deliver the perfect mix of action, adventure, and heartwarming moments fans have come to love. Scheduled to release on May 22, 2026, this cinematic debut brings the beloved duo—Din Djarin and Grogu—into theaters for the first time, giving audiences a chance to experience their adventures on a grander scale.

The film was originally conceived as the fourth season of the Disney+ series, before the 2023 Hollywood strikes led to a creative retooling of the originally planned storyline into a movie. The film, directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Cowboys & Aliens), will feature Pedro Pascal reprising his role as the titular Mandalorian, Din Djarin, from the series. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Jonny Coyne, and Jeremy Allen White.

The Mandalorian And Grogu Is An Interquel

Like the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian and Grogu occur after the events of Return of the Jedi, but before those of The Force Awakens. The setting focuses on the collapse of Palpatine’s malevolent Galactic Empire, and how the Mandalorians are seeking out a new purpose in their lives and cleaning out Imperial warlords still menacing the galaxy.

The circumstances under which Din Djarin and Grogu first met were covered in the first season of the original Disney+ series, which detailed how Djarin was tasked by the leader of the Bounty Hunter guild, Greef Karga, to deliver an “asset” to the guild’s Imperial-aligned Client. Djarin only discovered that this “asset” was the living, breathing Grogu well after completing the mission.

Although Djarin initially delivered Grogu to the Client even after learning the truth, he eventually changed his mind and turned against both the Client and the Bounty Hunter guild and rescued Grogu. Eventually, the two faced off against the far more menacing Moff Gideon, who revealed himself to be the actual main villain of the season thanks to his involvement in the “Purge of the Mandalore” that deeply traumatized Djarin in the past.

After defeating Gideon’s forces, Djarin ensured that Grogu would be adopted by his tribe and its leader, the Armorer, who proceeded to encourage Djarin to find others of Grogu’s kind to give the childlike alien a better life.

The Mandalorian And Grogu Follows On From Season 3 Of The Series

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a follow-up to season 3 of the Disney+ series. The third season ended with Din Djarin and Grogu finally taking down Moff Gideon once and for all, with Djarin and Grogu later settling down into a life of honest living after restarting the Great Forge. The film will feature Djarin and Grogu facing off against an all-new conflict with Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt, as well as a new Imperial warlord, as they work alongside the New Republic’s Adelphi Rangers.

The Mandalorian And Grogu Trailer

