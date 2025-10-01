James Gunn has shared an update on the future of The Brave and the Bold, the Batman reboot that will be part of the DC Universe’s Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters.” The project, announced back in January 2023, will feature a version of Bruce Wayne who is already established as Gotham’s protector rather than a new origin story. This film is one of the cornerstones of Gunn’s larger DC plan, though fans have been eager to know when exactly it will arrive in theaters.

James Gunn Shuts Down Rumors Of A 2030 Batman Release

Until now, the speculation around The Brave and the Bold has pointed to a very distant release window, with some assuming the movie might not appear until 2030 or even 2031. However, Gunn stepped in to shut down that idea on Threads, making it clear that the project is not planned for such a late debut. Although there is no official release date, it has been reported that the script is still in development by an unnamed writer, and Andy Muschietti is set to direct, keeping the project moving forward.

James Gunn says that ‘BRAVE AND THE BOLD’ will not release as late as 2030/2031. pic.twitter.com/k9gKnK3dPU — DCU Batman News 🦇 (@DCUBatNews) September 27, 2025

How Matt Reeves’ The Batman Sequel Impacts The Brave & The Bold

The Batman sequel from Matt Reeves is locked for October 2027, leading many to believe that DC Studios would delay their own Batman project until much later. However, the films do not need to be spaced out by several years, and Gunn’s DCU version could fit into 2028, especially since that year is still open on the release calendar. Now, having two live-action Batmen at once is not an obstacle, even though the studio will avoid releasing both in the same year.

Why 2028 Looks Like A Possible Release Year For DCU’s Batman

Everything now depends on the script, which is still being worked on. James Gunn has emphasized that no film at DC Studios moves forward until the story is ready, and The Brave and the Bold is no exception. Some parts of the concept are already being retooled, but if progress continues smoothly, filming could begin in 2027, setting the stage for a 2028 premiere, per ScreenRant.

James Gunn has indicated that THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD movie is set to release in 2028 or 2029! pic.twitter.com/XE1lX6zboB — DCU – The Direct (@DCU_Direct) September 28, 2025

