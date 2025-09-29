The Batman is getting a fresh start in the DC Universe with The Brave and The Bold, and James Gunn has dropped hints that the movie still holds plenty of secrets. While DCU Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters” has already brought several heroes and villains to life, the Dark Knight’s reboot remains one of the most anticipated films. This new Batman will exist alongside another live-action version, but Gunn’s take will show a more established crime fighter with a Bat-Family already in place.

The Batman Reboot: Focus on Bruce Wayne and High Demand for the Role of Batman

The film has been in development since January 2023, yet filming has not begun.

James Gunn has indicated that THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD movie is set to release in 2028 or 2029! pic.twitter.com/XE1lX6zboB — DCU – The Direct (@DCU_Direct) September 28, 2025

According to IGN, the focus was expected to be on Bruce Wayne as a father, potentially introducing Damian Wayne, but Gunn has kept details vague. He revealed that many things about the story, including Bruce’s family situation, are still changing.

The Superman director revealed that actors lining up to play Batman are numerous, showing just how much everyone wants to step into the role. In an interview with the outlet he stated, “Listen, first of all, I can’t tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman. I think you’d have a harder time finding actors who don’t want to be Batman. He’s the one character everyone wants to play. That’s the truth.”

Damian Wayne’s Role Still a Mystery

When asked about Damian Wayne appearing in the movie, Gunn did not confirm or deny anything. The studio won’t approve a movie until the script is ready, so it is possible plans for Bruce’s biological son have shifted. The Caped Crusader is already active in the DCU timeline, and at least one Robin has been teased in Creature Commandos, though it is unclear if it is Damian. The filmmakers might even explore another Boy Wonder like Tim Drake for the reboot.

The casting for Bruce is not finalized either, since the character’s age has not been locked in for this version. This uncertainty explains why Gunn described things as being in flux. The Brave and The Bold promises to explore new sides of Batman while keeping key mysteries, including his relationship with Damian, tightly under wraps.

