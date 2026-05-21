Mortal Kombat II North America Box Office: Beats Sam Raimi’s Survival Horror Send Help

Mortal Kombat II is struggling at the box office in North America, not just against the tentpole giants, but also against micro-budget indie horror Obsession. The film, however, is clinging to hopes of killing it at the box office by the end of its theatrical run, beating other notable movies of the year. It has recently surpassed the domestic haul of Sam Raimi’s horror flick, Send Help, but will be able to beat this year’s top-grossing romance drama, Wuthering Heights. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mortal Kombat II at the domestic box office

The R-rated fighting game adaptation experienced a harsh drop on its second discounted Tuesday at the box office in North America. It collected $1.4 million on its second discounted Tuesday, which is the biggest second Tuesday ever for fighting game adaptations. It went down by 62.1% from last Tuesday, reaching $64.8 million at the domestic box office. It will soon surpass Mortal Kombat’s lifetime domestic box-office total.

Surpasses Send Help & on track to beat Wuthering Heights

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest numbers, Mortal Kombat II has surpassed the domestic haul of Send Help and is on track to beat the domestic haul of Wuthering Heights. For the record, Send Help is one of the most critically acclaimed horror movies of this year, with a 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, whereas Mortal Kombat II received only 64%. Send Help collected $64.7 million at the domestic box office over its lifetime.

The Karl urban starrer has surpassed that collection already in just 12 days. Despite the slow box-office performance, the video game adaptation manages to surpass a critically acclaimed survival-horror thriller. The next in line is Wuthering Heights, which is the biggest romance drama of the year. The Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer movie collected $84 million at the North American box office. Since Mortal Kombat II is tracking to gross between $80 million and $90 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run, the Karl Urban starrer would surpass Wuthering Heights domestically.

More about the movie

Mortal Kombat II has crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Internationally, the movie has hit $41.4 million in cume, and, combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit $106.27 million. It will cross the $110 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film is unlikely to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

Box office summary

Domestic – $64.8 million

International – $41.4 million

Worldwide – $106.3 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Shrek 2026 Re-Release North America Box Office: Inches Away From Outgrossing Matthew McConaughey’s Animated Blockbuster Sing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News