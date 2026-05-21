Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, is still trending in North America as it nears completing its first month in cinemas. The music biopic is earning winning numbers at the box office and is on track to cross its final major milestone at the domestic box office very soon. Meanwhile, it is eyeing the domestic haul of Twilight’s final film, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, to achieve a significant feat as Lionsgate releases in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

According to the latest numbers, Michael has collected $3.6 million at the domestic box office on its 4th discounted Tuesday. The film holds strong at the North American box office even after so many days into its release, declining by only 23.2% from last Tuesday. The film has reached $289.2 million at the North American box office. It is the biggest 4th Tuesday Discount Day for any biopic and also the biggest 4th Tuesday ever of 2026.

Set to surpass Twilight’s final film & become Lionsgate’s 4th highest-grosser ever in North America

Michael is not only beating prominent Hollywood hits; it is also one of the top 5 highest-grossing Lionsgate releases at the domestic box office. The Michael Jackson biopic is less than $5 million away from beating The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 and achieving a significant feat. For the record, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 collected $292.3 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime.

It will soon cross the $300 million mark at the domestic box office, becoming the 4th Lionsgate film to do so. After beating The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, Michael will become the 4th-highest-grossing Lionsgate film. To break into the top 3, it will have to beat The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1. For the record, the movie collected $337.1 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime.

More about the movie

Michael is tracking to gross around $350 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run. Internationally, the film has collected $423.9 million so far, and the total is still counting. Allied to the domestic cume of $289.2 million, the worldwide collection is $713.17 million. It is tracking to achieve the $800 million worldwide milestone. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $289.2 million

International – $423.9 million

Worldwide – $713.1 million

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