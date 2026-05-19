Mortal Kombat II crossed its first major milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. The Karl Urban starrer is expected to become the all-time biggest fighting game adaptations worldwide, but will it be able to break into the top 5 highest-grossing video game adaptations of all time? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The action movie experienced a sharp drop at the box office in North America in its second weekend. It collected $13.4 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, down 65.2% from its debut. The film has also dropped to #4 in the domestic rankings from #2 in its second weekend.

Mortal Kombat II crosses $100 million worldwide!

According to Box Office Mojo, Mortal Kombat II has crossed the $100 million mark worldwide. The international total has reached $39 million in its second weekend. Allied to the $62.2 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide cume has reached $101.2 million. It is on track to become the all-time highest-grossing fighting game adaptation ever worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $62.2 million

International – $39.0 million

Worldwide – $101.2 million

Can it break into the all-time top 5 of the highest-grossing video adaptations worldwide?

Mortal Kombat II is, at its core, a video game adaptation, and there are a bunch of movies in that genre. To break into the top 5, it would have to surpass Pokémon Detective Pikachu’s $449.7 million global haul. According to industry experts, Mortal Kombat II is tracking a global run between $135 million and $150 million. Therefore, breaking into the all-time top 5 highest-grossing video game adaptations is also unlikely. Karl Urban starrer will not even enter the top 10, as The Angry Birds Movie is at #10 with a $352.3 million global total.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing video game adaptations ever worldwide

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – $1.36 billion The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) – $966.5 million A Minecraft Movie (2025) – $960.4 million Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) – $462.5 million Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) – $449.7 million

Mortal Kombat II, starring Karl Urban, was released in theaters on May 8.

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