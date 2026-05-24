Mortal Kombat II has lost a lot of theaters in North America this week with new arrivals. The movie is on track to become the biggest fighting game adaptation of all time at the North American box office. The movie is eyeing a modest opening weekend at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie opened with a franchise record-breaking opening weekend but started to dip at the box office. It is slowly becoming the all-time highest-grossing movie in the franchise. The Karl Urban starrer has been received with mixed word of mouth. The film might not be able to hit break-even at the box office. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film was theatrically released by Warner Bros.

How much has the film collected at the box office in North America so far?

According to the Box Office Mojo report, Mortal Kombat II has collected $1.5 million on its 3rd Friday at the box office in North America. It is the biggest 3rd Friday ever for fighting game adaptations, but a harsh 59.1% drop from last Friday. It lost a harsh 808 theaters on Thursday. After the third Friday, the domestic total for the movie has reached $68 million. It has dropped to #8 in the domestic box office rankings.

Set to become the highest-grossing fighting game adaptation ever domestically

According to the data, it is expected to earn between $5 million and $6 million at the box office in North America during its third three-day weekend. With that, it will surpass the domestic haul of 1995’s Mortal Kombat to achieve the title. For the unversed, Mortal Kombat collected $70.5 million during its domestic run, becoming the all-time highest-grossing fighting game adaptation in North America.

The Mortal Kombat movie is closing in on the $50 million overseas milestone, currently at $43.5 million. In addition to the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide collection is $111.5 million. It will surpass Mortal Kombat’s global haul this weekend as well and emerge as the biggest movie in the franchise. Karl Urban starrer Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

Box office summary

North America – $68.0 million

International – $43.5 million

Worldwide – $111.5 million

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