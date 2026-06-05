Peddi is off to a flying start at the Indian box office. Backed by good pre-release buzz and Ram Charan’s stardom in the Telugu states, the magnum opus drove massive footfalls during paid previews held on Wednesday (June 3). In the advance booking itself, it was clear the film was going to roar, and now that the actuals are in, it is evident that expectations have been exceeded. Going well above the 15 crore mark, the film has clocked the third-highest paid previews of Indian cinema.

On Wednesday, around 850 shows were scheduled for paid previews, which is a good show count. The ticket prices were higher than usual, yet the response was fantastic. The majority of the tickets were booked during the advance booking stage, and the overall occupancy was also impressive at 72%. This resulted in a superb collection.

Peddi records the 3rd highest paid previews for an Indian film

As per Sacnilk, Peddi amassed a huge 18.5 crore net at the Indian box office through paid previews, which equals 21.83 crore gross. With such terrific numbers, the film has registered the third-highest paid previews of Indian cinema, overtaking Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. For those who don’t know, Stree 2 made 9.4 crore net in paid previews. So, if a comparison is made, the Ram Charan starrer scored 96.8% higher than Shraddha’s horror-comedy entertainer.

2nd highest paid previews among Telugu films

Among Tollywood films, Peddi registered the second-highest paid previews after Pawan Kalyan’s OG (21 crore net). He surpassed father Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (9.35 crore net) to claim the second spot among Telugu films. Overall, the list is topped by Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 (43 crore net).

Take a look at the top 5 paid previews of Indian movies (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 43 crore OG – 21 crore Peddi – 18.5 crore Stree 2 – 9.4 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 9.35 crore

More about the film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the Telugu sports action drama also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. It is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas, and IVY Entertainment. It was made on a budget of 350 crore.

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