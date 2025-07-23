We’re just moments away from Pawan Kalyan’s big-screen return. Yes, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be playing in theatres very soon as premiere shows are scheduled for tonight (July 23) at the selected locations in India. As expected, the response to these special shows is terrific, as in the advance booking itself, almost all shows are sold out. This has given the film a strong chance of overtaking Vakeel Saab’s day 1 collection at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Failed to generate the required buzz

The Tollywood magnum opus was in the making for five years, and the work finally concluded this year. The film saw several delays during production, impacting its overall hype. Considering it’s Pawan’s most expensive film, it was expected to enjoy massive buzz, but unfortunately, it couldn’t garner that momentum.

Apart from the prolonged production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was also on the backfoot in the promotional phase. Be it the songs or the trailer, nothing managed to build the hype. Now, the film entirely depends on Pawan Kalyan’s stardom.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu surprises with its pre-sales

Thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s massive fan base in the Telugu market, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has surprised everyone with its bumper advance booking. Considering the underwhelming buzz, the magnum opus was expected to stay low in pre-sales, but it has surprised everyone.

For premiere shows alone, the biggie has sold tickets worth 7 crore gross at the Indian box office. Combining this with day 1 advance booking, it has grossed over 20 crores, which is huge. With a few more hours to go, the film is expected to close pre-sales at 22-23 crores.

Day 1 box office prediction of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

It’s now clear that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is heading for a rocking start at the Indian box office, solely due to Pawan Kalyan’s stardom. In the premiere shows alone, the film is expected to comfortably earn around 8 crore net. On day 1, it is expected to earn 36-38 crore net. Overall, the opening is likely to be in the 44-46 crore net range.

So, including premiere shows, the biggie is set to beat Vakeel Saab’s day 1 collection (40.1 crore net) to register Pawan Kalyan‘s biggest opening. However, if we consider only the opening day collection, it will fall short of Vakeel Saab’s day 1.

