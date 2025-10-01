At a time when Bollywood is obsessed with VFX and period dramas, sometimes all you crave is a tight, no-nonsense thriller that keeps you glued to the screen. That space could have been used by many OTT platforms for bringing an original. One such attempt is an upcoming film Controll, starring the intense duo of Anoop Singh and Rohit Roy. The trailer of the film has been dropped and I am not sure, shuru kahan se karein!

The film promises a dive into power, surveillance, and psychological warfare. The trailer is sharp, dark, and thankfully, devoid of any songs shot in exotic locales. But does this promise of intensity translate into a must-watch thriller? Well, I doubt that a shot has a woman with a chip on her tongue in the name of a technological thriller!

The trailer of Controll is bizarre to begin with! With very poorly edited shots, the film, which seems like a heavy inspiration from a Tamil film of 2018, shows Anoop Singh as an Army Officer whose bank account is hacked. The war begins with shades of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Rohit Roy plays the antagonist here, but I only have one question – why? I am very sure that this film might have looked good on paper, but the execution is very doubtful, especially when I see such a hastily edited trailer.

The trailer hints at layers of deception, hidden surveillance, and ethical dilemmas, which is exactly what fans of the thriller genre crave. But not all cravings are satisfied with good stuff! Let’s call a spade a spade: the concept of powerful forces monitoring and manipulating individuals through technology isn’t exactly new. Neither does the trailer promise anything except a snoozefest!

Directed by Safdar Abbas, Controll stars Thakur Anoop Singh, Priya Anand, Rohit Roy, Rajesh Sharma, and Denzil Smith.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

