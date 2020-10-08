Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s ‘Self Respect’ Comment On Nikki Tamboli’s Playfulness With Sidharth Shukla Backfires At Him

Bigg Boss 14 is here and so are the controversies! Nikki Tamboli, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla fans gave it back to Aly Goni on the ‘self-respect’ comment for Nikki’s playfulness with Sidharth Shukla.

Nikki Tamboli has made headlines since the very first day of Bigg Boss 14, has proved to be a strong contender with the viewers and the seniors of the house already considering her in the top 5.

Not only her strong stands but also adding some drama to the show and her dedication towards the task but also her camaraderie with Sidharth Shukla is much loved and enjoyed. Their on-going chemistry is thoroughly adored by the fans.

None the less, recently, television actor Aly Goni tweeted “Nd this girl tamboli…I don’t know what she wana prove with all this…whole world knows that how much Shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that’s y he is there. koi self-respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behan.”

To which Nikki Tamboli, Shehnaaz Gill, as well as Sidharth Shukla’s fans, gave it back on the actor’s tweet, providing her full-fledged support. Making Aly’s tweet backfire at him.

Meanwhile, In a recent episode, the girls were given an immunity task to woo actor and “Bigg Boss 13” winner Sidharth Shukla, who is a mentor on the show this season.

As part of the task, the girls had to fill their glasses with soft drink without letting a tray of glasses fall. As soon as the task begins, another housemate Shehzad Deol interferes and Nikki drops all her glasses.

Nikki cannot handle her rage and she drops the glasses on all the other trays. Pavitra, who already has problems with Nikki, finds her unreasonable and starts arguing loudly. This leads to an ugly fight.

It all ends with the entire house going against Nikki, who refuses to bow down or accept her mistake.

