Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik's Ex Avinash Sachdev To Enter The House?

Bigg Boss 14 is not even a week old, and we have already seen loads of drama in it. From fights for clothes, makeup and shoes, to contestants even getting a little physical with each other – Pavitra Pavitra almost hit Nikki Tamboli with a tray – things are heating inside. Now, we hear they may be a wild card entry who will create a stir.

As per a report on an entertainment portal, actor Avinash Sachdev has been approached for the show. So why does this raise an eyebrow? Well, it’s because Avinash is Rubina Dilaik ex.

Now, as per an article in Pinkvilla, a source close to the developments of Bigg Boss 14 said that Rubina Dilaik’s ex, Avinash Sachdev has been approached to enter the house as a wild card contestant. For those who do not know, Avinash and Rubina dated each other whilst they starred in the hit TV show Choti Bahu.

When approached by the portal and asked if this news is accurate, Avinash Sachdev said that it is not. But the source close to the entertainment website maintains the offer has been made.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s relationship has already come under the scanner during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14. Abhinav, who won the immunity in a task that saves him from elimination, was asked if he would like to give up on his immunity to make Rubina a confirmed contestant. He refused to give it up. The couple maintained that they understood the situation, and it did not affect their relationship.

During the premiere episode, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla accepted that there was trouble in their relationship during the lockdown. While in conversation with the portal mentioned above Rubina said that their relationship “is the foundation of our marriage and it is intact.” She added that “it is deep-rooted within us.”

In the same interview, Rubina Dilaik also added that it has taken them six years to make the relationship strong and that they are still working on it. She continued that the equation they share as a couple is unspoken, which does not need to be discussed or questioned on national TV. She concluded saying that they do have their arguments and disagreements, but they give each other space and do not judge.

