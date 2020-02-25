Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Anup Jalota Passes Derogatory Remarks At Paras Chhabra; The Actor Gives A Befitting Reply!

Paras Chhabra made it to the finale of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. He got into the limelight because of the fights and his budding romance with fellow housemate, Mahira Sharma.

Not just that, he broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Akansha Puri and their verbal spats were the talks of the town. Paras lost his calm when people inside the house started talking that Akansha is the one who sends her everything from outside of her own money.

Well, he didn’t win the show but he certainly took the money suitcase and walked out of the house with grace. He is currently doing a show called ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ with fellow housemate Shehnaaz Gill where both of them are looking for a suitable bride and groom for each other.

Jasleen Matharu, who happens to be an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and popular singer, Anup Jalota’s protege entered the house for Paras in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Anup reacted to the same and told a media portal, “I don’t think he is a good guy for Jasleen. If he was two-timing and clearly accepting on a reality show then I really don’t feel Jasleen should even think of marrying a person like him.”

Reacting to Anup’s remark, Paras spoke to News18 and said, “I don’t know anything about Jasleen Matharu’s past and whatever Anup Jalota Ji is saying about me is his thought process.”

He further added, “But at the end of the day it’s Jasleen’s decision if she wants to marry me or not. I don’t think he should intervene.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!