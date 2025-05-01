Digital platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, HBO Max, Paramount and Disney + have an entire slate of original content, new and returning which makes them top contenders for the audience to focus on. But there are a few other platforms like Pluto TV which offer a range of interesting films.
Its release schedule for May features some intriguing films like the Escape Plan trilogy, the Hellraiser universe as well as the Mission Impossible film franchise starring Tom Cruise. Then there are movies like The Prophecy and Tomb Raider. Here’s the full list of movies streaming on the platform in May 2025. Which pens are you most excited to binge watch and enjoy?
Pluto Release Schedule: Every Movie Streaming In May 2025
May 1
- 2 Days in New York
- 3022
- 54
- The Accused
- The African Queen
- Air
- Alan Partridge
- American Outlaws
- American Son
- Arrivederci, Baby!
- The Back Nine
- Back to the Beach
- Bad Ass
- Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses
- Bad Ass 3: Bad Asses on the Bayou
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Beautiful Girls
- Better Luck Tomorrow
- Beyond the Black Rainbow
- The Big Hit
- Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
- Birthday Girl
- Black Bear
- Black Cop
- Blair Witch
- Boogie Nights
- The Bridges at Toko-Ri
- Bronson
- Chocolate City
- Congo
- The Courier
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Dance Flick
- The Day of the Locust
- Dead Man Walking
- Don’t Look Now
- Double Team
- Dragonslayer
- The Duellists
- Eddie Murphy Raw
- Elizabethtown
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan 2: Hades
- Escape Plan 3: The Extractors
- Ethan Frome
- Explorers
- Exposed
- The Faculty
- Faster
- Fay Grim
- A Few Good Men
- The Fighting Seabees
- The First Monday in May
- A Fistful of Dollars
- Flight 7500
- Flying Tigers
- For a Few Dollars More
- The Forbidden Kingdom
- Gallipoli
- The Gift
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- Gladiator
- Go
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Hackers
- Hamburger Hill
- Hang ’em High
- Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Hellboy
- Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
- Hellraiser: Bloodline
- Hellraiser: Deader
- Hellraiser: Hellseeker
- Hellraiser: Hellworld
- Hellraiser: Inferno
- House of Flying Daggers
- How to be a Latin Lover
- The Hunted
- Hyena Road
- Identity
- In Harm’s Way
- The Intervention
- Into the Wild
- Iron Monkey
- The Island
- The Italian Job
- Jamesy Boy
- Jawbreaker
- Jerry Maguire
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Junebug
- Kandahar
- Killing Me Softly
- The Kings Of Summer
- Knock Knock
- Knowing
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Lady Jane
- The Last Witch Hunter
- Little Man
- Man of Tai Chi
- Man of the House
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- Marvin’s Room
- Mile 22
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol
- The Mist
- Mousehunt
- Multiplicity
- My Left Foot
- Narc
- Next Of Kin
- Only the Brave
- Operation Petticoat
- Orange County
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Overboard
- Page One: Inside The New York Times
- Pain & Gain
- Panic Room
- The Patsy
- The Peacemaker
- The Perfect Score
- Playing With Fire
- Plaza Suite
- Predestination
- Primal Fear
- The Prophecy
- Prophecy II
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- The Prophecy: Forsaken
- The Prophecy: Uprising
- Proud Mary
- The Raid 2
- The Raid: Redemption
- Red Eye
- Redemption Day
- Relic
- Road Trip
- Rogue Warfare
- Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
- The Romantics
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Running Man
- Rustlers’ Rhapsody
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Saving Face
- Serendipity
- She’s Having a Baby
- She’s Out of My League
- Shine a Light
- The Silencing
- Single White Female
- The Sisters Brothers
- Sleepless
- Snake Eyes
- Southland Tales
- Spark: A Space Tail
- Spontaneous
- Stalag 17
- Strategic Air Command
- Survive The Night
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Tailor of Panama
- The Terminal
- The Host
- The Ides of March
- The Marksman
- Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies
- Thunderheart
- Tickled
- Tigerland
- Timecrimes
- The Tin Star
- Tomb Raider
- Total Recall
- The Truman Show
- Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Stars
- Up in the Air
- Valley Girl
- The Virgin Suicides
- The Voyeurs
- Walking Tall
- War
- The War of the Worlds
- Warrior
- What Lies Beneath
- Zack and Miri Make A Porno
- Zero Dark Thirty
May 13
Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation is the fifth film in the Mission Impossible franchise. The action spy movie installment released in theatres in 2015 and focused on Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise. It also stars Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris and Alec Baldwin. It was preceded by Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol.
Rogue Nation was filmed in locations such as Vienna, Casablanca and London. It was then succeeded by Mission Impossible: Fallout which was released in 2018. The highly-anticipated eighth film has been titled Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and is slated for release in May this year.
