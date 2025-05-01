Digital platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, HBO Max, Paramount and Disney + have an entire slate of original content, new and returning which makes them top contenders for the audience to focus on. But there are a few other platforms like Pluto TV which offer a range of interesting films.

Its release schedule for May features some intriguing films like the Escape Plan trilogy, the Hellraiser universe as well as the Mission Impossible film franchise starring Tom Cruise. Then there are movies like The Prophecy and Tomb Raider. Here’s the full list of movies streaming on the platform in May 2025. Which pens are you most excited to binge watch and enjoy?

Pluto Release Schedule: Every Movie Streaming In May 2025

May 1

2 Days in New York

3022

54

The Accused

The African Queen

Air

Alan Partridge

American Outlaws

American Son

Arrivederci, Baby!

The Back Nine

Back to the Beach

Bad Ass

Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses

Bad Ass 3: Bad Asses on the Bayou

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beautiful Girls

Better Luck Tomorrow

Beyond the Black Rainbow

The Big Hit

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Birthday Girl

Black Bear

Black Cop

Blair Witch

Boogie Nights

The Bridges at Toko-Ri

Bronson

Chocolate City

Congo

The Courier

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dance Flick

The Day of the Locust

Dead Man Walking

Don’t Look Now

Double Team

Dragonslayer

The Duellists

Eddie Murphy Raw

Elizabethtown

Escape From Alcatraz

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan 3: The Extractors

Ethan Frome

Explorers

Exposed

The Faculty

Faster

Fay Grim

A Few Good Men

The Fighting Seabees

The First Monday in May

A Fistful of Dollars

Flight 7500

Flying Tigers

For a Few Dollars More

The Forbidden Kingdom

Gallipoli

The Gift

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gladiator

Go

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Hackers

Hamburger Hill

Hang ’em High

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hellboy

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser: Bloodline

Hellraiser: Deader

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Hellraiser: Inferno

House of Flying Daggers

How to be a Latin Lover

The Hunted

Hyena Road

Identity

In Harm’s Way

The Intervention

Into the Wild

Iron Monkey

The Island

The Italian Job

Jamesy Boy

Jawbreaker

Jerry Maguire

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Junebug

Kandahar

Killing Me Softly

The Kings Of Summer

Knock Knock

Knowing

Kung Fu Hustle

Lady Jane

The Last Witch Hunter

Little Man

Man of Tai Chi

Man of the House

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Marvin’s Room

Mile 22

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol

The Mist

Mousehunt

Multiplicity

My Left Foot

Narc

Next Of Kin

Only the Brave

Operation Petticoat

Orange County

The Other Boleyn Girl

Overboard

Page One: Inside The New York Times

Pain & Gain

Panic Room

The Patsy

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

Playing With Fire

Plaza Suite

Predestination

Primal Fear

The Prophecy

Prophecy II

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

Proud Mary

The Raid 2

The Raid: Redemption

Red Eye

Redemption Day

Relic

Road Trip

Rogue Warfare

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

The Romantics

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

The Running Man

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Safety Not Guaranteed

Saving Face

Serendipity

She’s Having a Baby

She’s Out of My League

Shine a Light

The Silencing

Single White Female

The Sisters Brothers

Sleepless

Snake Eyes

Southland Tales

Spark: A Space Tail

Spontaneous

Stalag 17

Strategic Air Command

Survive The Night

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Tailor of Panama

The Terminal

The Host

The Ides of March

The Marksman

Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies

Thunderheart

Tickled

Tigerland

Timecrimes

The Tin Star

Tomb Raider

Total Recall

The Truman Show

Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Stars

Up in the Air

Valley Girl

The Virgin Suicides

The Voyeurs

Walking Tall

War

The War of the Worlds

Warrior

What Lies Beneath

Zack and Miri Make A Porno

Zero Dark Thirty

May 13

Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation is the fifth film in the Mission Impossible franchise. The action spy movie installment released in theatres in 2015 and focused on Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise. It also stars Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris and Alec Baldwin. It was preceded by Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol.

Rogue Nation was filmed in locations such as Vienna, Casablanca and London. It was then succeeded by Mission Impossible: Fallout which was released in 2018. The highly-anticipated eighth film has been titled Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and is slated for release in May this year.

